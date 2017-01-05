No. 2 Baylor still unbeaten with win over Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte made a short high-arching jumper over a defender with 8 seconds left and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 65-63 victory over Iowa State in the Bears’ Big 12 home opener Wednesday night.

After a timeout, the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) came out and the former Miami transfer made a move around the left side and then shot over Matt Thomas, who at 6-foot-5 is 6 inches taller than the guard.

Iowa State (9-4, 1-1) had one more chance after a timeout, but Monte Morris’ baseline jumper was no good as time expired.

Baylor was playing with its highest ranking ever, and fans chanted “No. 1 !, No. 1!” when the game ended. The victory by the Bears came on the same night that No. 1 Villanova had its 20-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Butler.

Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points for the Bears while Johnathan Motley had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jake Lindsey scored 10 points.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long led Iowa State with 17 points and Morris had 12.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: While the Cyclones had a great effort on the road, they just didn’t close out the game. Burton’s jumper with 2:22 left provided their last points, and missed their last three shots after that.

Baylor: The only time the Bears started a season better was when they were 17-0 in 2011-12. They have a 10-game home winning streak and possibly a chance to move No. 1 if they keep winning.

UP NEXT

Iowa State returns home for the only time during a four-game stretch when the Cyclones hosts Texas on Saturday night.

Baylor stays home to play Oklahoma State on Saturday, then plays three of its next four games after that on the road.