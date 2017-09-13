NFL designs awesome logo for Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley
One of the best highlights to come out of the opening weekend of the NFL season was the behind-the-head one-handed catch made by Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley.
The NFL was impressed enough that they Tweeted out a proposed logo for Beasley to mark the catch in history.
Move over, Jumpman…
Hey @Bease11, how about this for a logo? pic.twitter.com/uSZTlsoRXZ
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2017
