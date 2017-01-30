Mavs snap long losing skid against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101 on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.

San Antonio held Dallas to five points in the final 3:47, but was unable to complete the rally after entering the fourth with an 81-77 lead.

Yogi Ferrell, who started a day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, made two free throws to give Dallas a 105-101 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas.

San Antonio turned in another lackluster fourth quarter after falling 119-103 in New Orleans on Friday.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker had 16 points apiece for the Spurs.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas is averaging 12.1 turnovers per game, second-fewest in the league. . Dallas has the second-worst road record in the West at 7-19, trailing only the Lakers’ 5-21 mark. . The Mavericks’ last win in San Antonio was a 103-94 victory on Nov. 26, 2010.

Spurs: Manu Ginobili has 1,398 3-pointers, passing former teammate Brent Barry for 28th in league history. . Forward Davis Bertans is just the fourth Spurs rookie with at least 35 3-pointers and 15 blocks in a season, joining Leonard, Ginobili and Lloyd Daniels. . Bertans made his second career start. The Spurs lost for the first time in 11 games when a rookie starts.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.