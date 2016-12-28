Mavericks lose to Rockets in technical-marred game

DALLAS (AP) — James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls.

Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter. The Rockets broke a 37-all tie in the second with a 16-0 run and improved to 13-2 in December.

With two games left in the month, Houston can tie the franchise record of 15 wins from November 1996.

Five of the technicals came during the third quarter, and another during the break before the fourth when Houston’s Trevor Ariza was assessed his second technical and ejected.

There were also two flagrant fouls, both against Dallas.

Most of the technicals came during dead-ball situations, with players and Dallas coach Rick Carlisle complaining to officials. Carlisle mockingly clapped at the refs, saying “good call,” after he was whistled for one.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 for the last-place Mavericks, who lost their second straight following their first two-game winning streak of the season.

The game started with a bit of an edge when Harden had a couple of sharp exchanges with Dallas center Andrew Bogut, who returned after missing 11 games with a right knee injury. Bogut got one of the flagrant calls on a hard screen that staggered Harden, who had one of the third-quarter technicals.

There were a couple of face-to-face confrontations, the first ending in double technicals in the second quarter for Dallas’ Justin Anderson and Nene. Later in the quarter, Houston’s Ryan Anderson went nose-to-nose with Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki without a technical being called.

The Mavericks started their projected starting five for just the fourth time, and first since a 128-90 loss at Cleveland on Nov. 25. The lineup is winless.

Bogut and Nowitzki, in his third game back from his latest absence for a sore right Achilles tendon, stayed in the locker room at halftime. Bogut went scoreless with six rebounds in 10 minutes, and Nowitzki scored seven points.

Harden was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 12 of his free throws as the Rockets shot 53 from the field and 3-point range, where they made 15 of 38. Harden and Anderson, who scored 22 points, were both 4 of 7 from long range against the league’s worst defensive team at the arc.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Patrick Beverley sat out with a left quadriceps contusion. It’s not expected to be a long-term injury. … Sam Dekker had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Mavericks: G Pierre Jackson was signed off the Mavericks’ NBA Development League team, and G Jonathan Gibson was waived. Jackson, a former Baylor guard, made his NBA debut in the fourth quarter and scored seven points. … Wesley Matthews had 19 points.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Start a four-game homestand against the Clippers on Friday. It matches their longest of the season.

Mavericks: After a night off, Dallas continues stretch of four games in five nights with back-to-back at Lakers (Thursday) and Golden State (Friday).