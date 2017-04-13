Mavericks end season with win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nicolas Brussino and Devin Harris each scored 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks won despite leaving starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews at home. Reserve guard J.J. Barea, averaging 10.9 points, also remained in Dallas as coach Rick Carlisle opted to use his younger players in the regular-season finale.

Memphis, the seventh seed in the Western Conference, was led by Mike Conley and Zach Randolph, who scored 15 points each. Marc Gasol added 13 points.

The Grizzlies led by 12 midway through the third quarter following a three-point play by Wade Baldwin, but the Mavericks rallied.

Trailing 74-70 entering the final period, the Mavericks opened with a 17-8 run to take an 87-82 lead with 5:28 to go. A.J. Hammons and Jarrod Uthoff each had six points during the run. The Grizzlies never led again.

Dallas made its run after the Grizzlies had benched their starters. Conley played the first two quarters (17 minutes) and Gasol played the first three (24 minutes).

Behind 15 points from Conley and 47.6 percent shooting, the Grizzlies led 55-46 at the half. Memphis built a 10-point lead in the second quarter, but a Mavericks’ lineup missing players averaging more than 70 points trimmed the margin to two points shortly before the half.