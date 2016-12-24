Mavericks beat Clippers on Barnes’ jumper

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Barnes made a 10-foot running jumper with 3.7 seconds left for the last of his team-high 24 points to give the Dallas Mavericks a 90-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Dirk Nowitzki, playing only in the first half in his return from an Achilles strain after missing 14 consecutive games, added 17 points and Wesley Matthews 16 for the Mavericks.

Jamal Crawford scored 26 points for the Clippers, who were playing without both of their stars, Chris Paul (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (knee).

Their bench turned in another strong effort, outscoring the Mavericks’ reserves 54-21. The previous night, the Clippers bench outscored the Spurs’ 58-33.

But the Clippers turned the ball over 20 times and could not maintain a late lead.

Los Angeles scored the first six points of the second half to take a seven-point lead and was up by eight late in the period, before Barnes hit a pair of jumpers to leave the Mavs down 72-68 after three quarters.

The Clippers led 51-50 at the half despite 17 points in 15 minutes from Nowitzki. The forward was making his first start in 15 games and was intentionally held out in the second half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said guard Jose Juan Barea had an MRI that confirmed a mild left leg strain and only expects him to miss a short period. . Nowitzki has missed 22 games overall.

Clippers: Raymond Felton started in place of Paul (left hamstring strain), who is hopeful he can return for their next game Sunday. . Paul Pierce started his third consecutive game for Blake Griffin (knee surgery).

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Travel to New Orleans on Monday to meet the Pelicans. Dallas has won 13 of their last 16 meetings.

Clippers: Will be the designated visiting team when they meet the Lakers on Sunday on Christmas. The Clippers have won their last 11 games against their city rivals.