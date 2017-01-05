Mack, Davis lead Texas over Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tevin Mack scored 16 of his career-best 27 points in the second half, lifting Texas to an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Eric Davis Jr. scored 16 points for Texas — 14 in the second half. Kerwin Roach Jr. added 11.

Jeffrey Carroll led Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) with a career-best 24 points. Jawun Evans added 19.

Mack, a sophomore, scored eight points during a 15-0 push that gave Texas (7-7, 1-1) a 61-50 lead with 11:32 remaining in the game.

But Evans brought Oklahoma State back with a 3-pointer and three free throws, leaving the Cowboys trailing by only four.

Then Davis went to work, making a driving shot and two 3-pointers for a 10-point lead with 3:21 left.

Oklahoma State led only 39-37 at halftime despite outshooting Texas 46.9 to 35.7 percent. Texas compensated for its poor accuracy from the field by taking advantage of Oklahoma State’s foul difficulty. The Cowboys were called for 14 fouls in the half, and Texas converted 14 of 17 free throws, an 82.4 percent mark that is much better than its 66.1 for the season.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: First-year coach Brad Underwood’s Cowboys fell to 2-2 on the road, where they had played well this season, albeit in a small but encouraging sample of games with victories at Wichita State and Tulsa. Oklahoma State was 23-60 on the road the previous eight years under coach Travis Ford, including 1-9 last season.

Texas: Oklahoma State has used its aggressive full-court defense to force 20 turnovers a game, which ranks third nationally. Texas had to face that defense without a true point guard. Coach Shaka Smart tried to sign one for his freshman class, but De’Aaron Fox — from Houston — picked Kentucky, and Alterique Gilbert is at Connecticut. Longhorn freshman Andrew Jones is trying to make the transition from combination guard to the point, and he has struggled at times with turnovers. But Texas committed only 11 against Oklahoma State — none by Jones.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: At Baylor Saturday night. Baylor swept two games from Oklahoma State last season.

Texas: At Iowa State on Saturday night. The Cyclones have won five of their last six against Texas.