LOOK: Elvis Andrus becomes father to baby boy!
Elvis Andrus is a daddy to a new baby boy!
The Texas Rangers shortstop’s wife, Cori, gave birth to 8.1-pound Elvis Emilio on Thursday at 1:22 a.m.
Welcome to this world Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles this is the best feeling in the world / Bienvenido a este mundo Elvis Emilio Andrus Febles esto es lo mejor q me ha pasado en la vida. I love u baby 07/06/17
A post shared by Elvis Andrus (@elvis_andrus1988) on
Regardless of what happens I wanna thank everyone for the support and the good wishes this week it's been unreal I love u guys #rangersfans
— Elvis Andrus (@ElvisandrusSS1) July 6, 2017
Congrats little brother…..and baby boys have a lotta hits in them!
— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) July 6, 2017
