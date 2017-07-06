LOOK: Elvis Andrus becomes father to baby boy!

Elvis Andrus is a daddy to a new baby boy!

The Texas Rangers shortstop’s wife, Cori, gave birth to 8.1-pound Elvis Emilio on Thursday at 1:22 a.m.

