Klingberg, Seguin score early, Stars hold off Red Wings 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg and Tyler Seguin scored in the first period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season.

Ben Bishop made 23 saves for Dallas (1-2). Mattias Janmark scored in the second period and Martin Hanzal put the puck into an empty net with 2 seconds remaining.

Detroit (2-1) got goals from Justin Abdelkader in the second period and Anthony Mantha in the third. Petr Mrazek stopped 29 shots.

The Stars have totaled 119 shots in their first three games. But they’ve managed only seven goals — including two each by Klingberg, Seguin and Janmark.

In his two starts, Bishop has allowed only two goals in 103:58 of ice time.

Dallas dominated the first period, winning 17 of 22 faceoffs. Jason Spezza won six of seven draws, including one that set up Klingberg’s goal at 9:15.

The puck went back to Klingberg, who skated along the blue line to his left and sent a low shot into the left corner of the net.

On Seguin’s power-play goal at 19:29, Klingberg passed cross-ice to Seguin at the top of the left circle. His shot banked in off the right post.

Abdelkader scored at 3:50 of the second on a 4-on-3 advantage. He camped at the left of the net, took a pass from Henrik Zetterberg and put the puck past Bishop.

Mantha’s goal came with 4:49 remaining when his shot from a low angle on the left side went inside the right post.

Mrazek was pulled for the final 3 minutes.

NOTES: Jamie Benn got his 300th career assist on the first-period goal by Seguin. . Klingberg has a goal in each of the last two games, and has at least one point in all three Dallas has played. . Both of Seguin’s goals have come on the power play. . Detroit’s Mike Green had two assists, giving him six in three games. . The video board showed a tribute to Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley, who played 756 games for Dallas.

Red Wings: Play at Arizona on Thursday for the third of four road games in a row.

Stars: Will visit Nashville on Thursday.