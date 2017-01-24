Jones hits 3 with 1.8 left, Texas beats Oklahoma 84-83

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones made a long 3-point basket with 1.8 seconds remaining, and Texas pulled off a miraculous 84-83 win over Oklahoma Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Sooners (8-11, 2-6 Big 12) led by five points after a 7-0 push, but Eric Davis Jr. made a 3-pointer for Texas (8-12, 2-6) with 11.5 seconds left. Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty missed two free throws before Jones hit the winner.

Shaq Cleare led Texas with a career-best 23 points. Davis scored 18, and Jones added 16.

Freshman Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma with a career-best 29 points. McGusty, also a freshman, scored a career-high 21.

Texas took double-figure leads five times during the second half and led by 10 with nine minutes remaining. But Doolittle and McGusty kept Oklahoma in the game.