Jiri Hudler shoots Stars past LA Kings in 6-4 thriller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 to play, and the Dallas Stars blew a late two-goal lead before hanging on for a wild 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Hudler, Tyler Seguin and Devin Shore had a goal and an assist apiece for the Stars, who snapped a three-game skid despite giving up four goals to the Kings in just over 10 minutes spanning the final two periods.

Drew Doughty scored the tying goal on the power play early in the third period, chasing Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen. But Hudler capitalized on a turnover behind the Kings’ net and scored the first goal of his first season the Stars moments later.

Goalie Peter Budaj also was pulled by the Kings in the third period.

Dallas’ Antti Niemi and Los Angeles’ Jeff Zatkoff finished the game in net, but Dallas clinched the win on Patrick Sharp’s empty-net goal with 52 seconds left.

Both teams hit the midway point of their mildly disappointing seasons with a high-scoring thriller, but the Stars survived with goals from Brett Ritchie, Jamie Oleksiak and Devin Shore. Hudler missed most of the season’s first two months with an illness after signing with the Stars as a free agent, and he didn’t score a goal in his first 15 games with Dallas.

Nick Shore scored a short-handed goal for the Kings, while captain Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown both broke lengthy goal-scoring droughts during the Kings’ rally.

Doughty and Kopitar had a goal and an assist each for the Kings, who have lost two of three to open their seven-game homestand.

Los Angeles still got two particularly encouraging goals for one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring offenses. Brown scored on an excellent wrist shot during a power play in the third period to snap his 15-game drought since Nov. 30, and Kopitar followed him two minutes later with his first goal since Dec. 13, ending his 12-game goalless skid.

NOTES: Dallas captain Jamie Benn missed his third straight game with a foot injury. … Kopitar played his 800th NHL game, all with the Kings. He is just the sixth player to reach the mark in the Second Six franchise’s 50 years of existence. … Brett Ritchie’s goal was his eighth of the season. He is narrowly being outscored by his younger brother, Nick Ritchie, who has nine goals heading into their meeting Tuesday in Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Blues on Thursday.