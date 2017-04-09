Jason Witten writes Tony Romo heartfelt goodbye letter
Louis Ojeda Jr. FOX Sports Southwest
Jason Witten was Tony Romo’s go-to target during their 13 seasons together with the Dallas Cowboys.
After Romo’s retirement announcement last week, the record-breaking tight end wrote an emotional goodbye letter to his long-time quarterback.
14 Years pic.twitter.com/ynMbL0HxEF
— Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) April 8, 2017
You made football a lot easier for me because of your greatness…but you also made my life better by being in it. Gonna miss u the most 82 https://t.co/MHyW171d53
— Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 8, 2017