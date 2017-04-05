Indians hold on for 4-3 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Santana led off with a home run, Carlos Carrasco struck out seven in his first start since breaking a bone in his right hand last season and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Carrasco (1-0) missed the playoffs for the AL champion Indians after getting struck on his hand by a line drive Sept. 17, then had some elbow discomfort this spring. The right-hander limited Texas to two runs and had one walk on 78 pitches over 5 2/3 innings.

Cody Allen allowed consecutive doubles by Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli starting a 25-pitch ninth inning before striking out Rougned Odor, pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo for his second save. Allen struck out the side in the opener around a triple by Elvis Andrus.

Cleveland won the first two games to clinch the opening series against two-time defending AL West champions.

After his sixth career leadoff homer, Santana followed Austin Jackson’s two-out RBI single with one of his own in the second for a 3-0 lead against Martin Perez (0-1).

Michael Brantley added two-out RBI single for the Indians in the seventh, when Texas used three relievers.

Texas closed to 3-2 in the second when Gallo hit a two-run homer deep into the second deck of seats in right field. The young slugger, playing third base with Adrian Beltre on the disabled list, is 3 for 32 with 23 strikeouts since the start of last season with 23 strikeouts. Two of those hits are homers, including Gallo’s only hit in 25 at-bats last year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (right shoulder sprain) is to join Triple-A Columbus, where he is scheduled to DH for Triple-A Columbus on Friday and play the outfield on Saturday.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross threw a bullpen Tuesday and if all goes well he could pitch in a minor league game this weekend. Ross, recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last October, said he is doing well but has a long way to go. … 3B Adrian Beltre (right calf tightness) likely will hit Wednesday when RHP Andrew Cashner (right biceps) is scheduled to throw a simulated game.

UP NEXT

Indians: Danny Salazar makes his first start of the season after a major league-leading 37 strikeouts in spring training.

Rangers: Lefty Cole Hamels, 15-5 last year, allowed only two hits in eight scoreless innings last August against Cleveland with eight strikeout and no walks.