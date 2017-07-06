Here’s why the Dallas Cowboys will miss Tony Romo | The Herd
Colin Cowherd talks about why the Dallas Cowboys will miss their former quarterback, Tony Romo, this season.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED
Colin Cowherd talks about why the Dallas Cowboys will miss their former quarterback, Tony Romo, this season.
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these New Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy.
Advertising Choices | EULA