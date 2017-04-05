FOX Sports Southwest to televise 10 Frisco RoughRiders games

FOX Sports Southwest will air the following RoughRiders games this season:

DATE TIME OPPONENT NETWORK Thursday, April 6 7 p.m. Springfield FOX Sports Southwest Plus Thursday, May 4 7 p.m. San Antonio FOX Sports Southwest Thursday, June 1 7 p.m. Northwest Arkansas FOX Sports Southwest Thursday, June 15 7 p.m. San Antonio FOX Sports Southwest Thursday, June 29 7 p.m. Tulsa FOX Sports Southwest Sunday, July 2 7 p.m. Tulsa FOX Sports Southwest Thursday, July 13 7 p.m. San Antonio FOX Sports Southwest Sunday, July 23 7 p.m. San Antonio FOX Sports Southwest Sunday, Aug. 6 7 p.m. Corpus Christi FOX Sports Southwest Sunday, Aug. 20 7 p.m. Northwest Arkansas FOX Sports Southwest

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, are pleased to announce the renewal of a partnership with FOX Sports Southwest to televise 10 RoughRiders games this season.

The television schedule begins Opening Day (Thursday, April 6) on FOX Sports Southwest Plus with a 7 p.m. air time as the Riders host the Springfield Cardinals at Dr Pepper Ballpark. The remaining nine games are scheduled to be shown on FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Texas Rangers pre and postgame host Jared Sandler will handle play-by-play duties for the 2017 season. Former Major Leaguers and Texas Rangers David Murphy and Mike Bacsik will split time as analysts. Ashlea Bullington rounds out the broadcast team as the sideline reporter.

Members of the Rangers front office will join the broadcasts throughout the season to highlight the strength and success of the club’s minor league system.

Sandler is in his third season as the full-time pre and postgame host for the Texas Rangers Radio Network, and fills in on radio play-by-play for selected Rangers games. In addition to his duties with the Rangers, Sandler fulfills various on-air responsibilities with the team’s flagship, 105.3 The FAN, joining CBS Radio in March 2015. He is also the television voice of the Texas Legends of the NBA’s D-League.

Murphy is making his broadcast debut after spending 10 years (2006-15) in the majors, including a stint as a fan favorite with the Rangers from 2007-13. The Houston native and Baylor product played in two World Series with the Rangers (2010 and ’11) and was drafted by Boston in 2003. In addition to the Red Sox and Rangers, Murphy played for Cleveland and the Los Angeles Angels.

Bacsik served as an analyst on RoughRiders games last season. He is also an analyst for FOX Sports Southwest on select college baseball games, fill-in host on “Rangers Live,” and a co-host on KRLD 105.3 The Fan’s afternoon drive show “G-Bag Nation.” He played for Cleveland, the New York Mets, Texas and Washington from 2001-2007.

Bullington, a graduate of TCU, formerly worked with the American Sports Network on its MiLB Sunday Showcase, the network’s top-rated show covering teams throughout Minor League Baseball. She also served as ESPN Event’s broadcast host for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.