FOX Sports Southwest auction packages for Sept. 26 Harvey relief benefit

FOX Sports Southwest and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation have announced auction packages for a special benefit on September 26 during the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers telecast to raise funds to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Fans will have an opportunity during the telecast to bid on several one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment packages provided by FOX Sports Southwest and participating sponsors.

Limited edition dog tags will be available for $30 donations on Tuesday, and limited edition FOX Sports Southwest Texas Strong Yeti mugs will be available with an $80 donation. Each item carries an additional $5.95 to cover shipping and handling.

Proceeds from the benefit will go to the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

The online auction will be part of the RANGERS LIVE pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and the game broadcast at 7:00 p.m. and will be hosted by John Rhadigan. Rhadigan will provide updates throughout the night from the Rebecca Creek Saloon at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Fans can link to the online auction by visiting www.FoxSportsSouthwest.com and clicking on the BENEFIT banner located on the home page.

Among the packages fans can bid on include:

Blue Sky Studios Tour: Winner and a guest will take a trip to Blue Sky Studios to see where movies, such as Ice Age and Rio were made. Package includes a “Learn to Draw” session with the animators, airfare for two and a one night hotel stay.

FOX NFL Sunday VIP Set Visit: Package to feature roundtrip airfare and one night hotel stay for two to Los Angeles to watch the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show and meet Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Curt Menefee, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan. Watch all the NFL games from the VIP room at the FOX Studios in Los Angeles and enjoy a breakfast and lunch buffet. Included is a professional photograph on the set with FOX pregame show talent.

Rooms To Go Living Room Sectional by Cindy Crawford Home: Chic stylized sectional from the Cindy Crawford collection from Rooms To Go. Includes free delivery.

Rooms To Go Living Room Sectional by Sofia Vergara Collection: Sleek modern leather sectional from the sophisticated Sofia Vergara Living Room Collection from Rooms To Go. Includes free delivery.

Dallas Stars Luxury Suite Night: Eighteen tickets in a luxury suite to watch a Dallas Stars home game in the 2017-18 regular season at American Airlines Center. Parking and a $750 food and beverage package included. Date to be mutually agreed upon.

The Simpsons: Attend a table reading for America’s longest running primetime sitcom, The Simpsons, on behalf of 20th Century FOX Studios and Gracie Films. Winner and guest will join world-class producers, cast and crew for an exclusive script run through for an upcoming episode of The Simpsons during Season 30 in 2018.

Golf with Pudge: Winner and two guests will play 18 holes in a foursome with Hall of Famer and Texas Rangers legend Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez at the Las Colinas Country Club. Plus, winner will also receive three autographed copies of “They Call Me Pudge”.

FOX Sports Southwest Behind-the-Scenes Experience: Behind-the-scenes at a live Texas Rangers telecast. Meet the broadcasters and sit in the broadcast booth. Winner and a guest will tour the television production truck, attend the pregame production meeting, and then enjoy the game. Experience is for four people.

Dallas Mavericks VIP Game Experience: Eighteen-seat luxury suite at the American Airlines Center, including food and non-alcoholic beverages, for a Dallas Mavericks game during the 2017-18 regular season. Group also will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mavericks locker room after halftime and an autographed Dirk Nowitzki bobblehead for the winner. Date to be mutually agreed upon.

Texas Motor Speedway VIP Experience: Four Victory Lane club suite tickets to the Nov. 5 AAA Texas 500. Included are four VIP pit passes, one VIP parking pass and four passes to the pre-race show to see Driver Introductions, a pre-race concert featuring a legendary country music artist and four exclusive Dale Earnhardt, Jr. T-shirts.

Texas Rangers 2018 Suite Night and Jeff Banister Meet & Greet: 20-seat luxury suite at Globe Life Park for a Rangers game during the 2018 regular season, four person meet and greet with Rangers manager Jeff Banister during Rangers batting practice, four Texas Stands Tall t-shirts, and one Jeff Banister autographed jersey.

Dallas Cowboys VIP Game Experience: Four luxury suite tickets, four passes to the Stadium Club with all-inclusive dining, four sideline passes for a Dallas Cowboys 2017 regular season game at AT&T Stadium, and one Dallas Cowboys team autographed football.

FC Dallas Game Day Experience: Receive four tickets to a 2018 FC Dallas match and a pre-match behind-the-scenes tour of the press box.

Texas Rangers 3,000 Hit Package: Winner will receive one Adrian Beltre autographed line-up card from the 3,000 hit game, one Adrian Beltre autographed commemorative baseball, and one Adrian Beltre autographed 3k cap.

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie Day at the Races: Enjoy the excitement of live horse racing in a private suite for one race day during the 2018 Live Racing Season. The Sunday luxury suite includes 25 suite tickets, five valet parking passes, suite-level buffet, in-suite appetizers and beverages.

FOX Sports Southwest Fan Express Experience: Includes round trip transportation to Globe Life Park to a Rangers game during the 2018 regular season for 50 guests. Guests also receive gift bags with tickets, Rangers and FOX Sports Southwest merchandise plus $500 of Captains Cash.

FOX Sports Southwest and the Rangers are offering fans a special $10 ticket offer to attend the

game. Fans can purchase upper reserved seats for $10 at www.texasrangers.com by entering coupon code “FSSW.”