Dallas Stars to wear helmet stickers for Strader, Las Vegas
On Friday morning, the Dallas Stars tweeted out a picture of the helmet stickers they will wear tonight to honor former play-by-play announcer Dave Strader and the victims of the Las Vegas attack.
We remember. #VegasStrong #StraderStrong pic.twitter.com/oiTfil1M0k
— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 6, 2017
The Dallas Stars host the Las Vegas Black Knights Friday night in the 2017/18 season opener for both teams.
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NHL
- West
-
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED