Dallas Cowboys look to go heavy on defense in NFL Draft

DALLAS COWBOYS (13-4)

LAST SEASON: One of best drafts in franchise history led to sea change, with QB Dak Prescott replacing 10-year starter Tony Romo, directing club-record 11-game winning streak, earning Offensive Rookie of Year honors and ultimately sending Romo to broadcast booth. NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was other rookie star as Cowboys won NFC East for second time in three years and took top seed in NFC playoffs before losing to Green Bay in divisional round. Defense again struggled to make game-changing plays and gave up winning drive to Packers after Cowboys twice pulled even in final five minutes.

THEY NEED: DE, CB, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: C, G, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: CB Adoree Jackson, Southern Cal; DE Charles Harris, Missouri; DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee; CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama; DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA.

OUTLOOK: Because CBs Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr left in free agency, it’s now hard to say which need is greater, pass rushing or depth at cornerback. With DE Randy Gregory out entire season for substance-abuse violations, getting to quarterback probably still top priority. That’s partly because Anthony Brown, another product of last year’s draft, and Orlando Scandrick are viable starters at CB. Arguably biggest loss in free agency was S Barry Church because of his intangibles. If 2016 second-rounder Jaylon Smith can’t be impact LB because of college knee injury that sidelined him as rookie, Cowboys will need help there.