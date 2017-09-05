Cowboys put Gathers on IR, plan to re-sign QB Kellen Moore

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed tight end Rico Gathers on injured reserve because of a concussion, and plan to bring back Kellen Moore as their third quarterback.

Moore was released to get the roster to 53 players, but that was in part because the Cowboys knew they didn’t have to expose the sixth-year player to waivers. Undrafted rookie Cooper Rush, who could have been claimed, made the roster. Moore can re-sign as a free agent.

Coach Jason Garrett said Monday the Cowboys plan to carry three quarterbacks to start the season. Dallas carried three last year when Dak Prescott replaced the injured Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez was Prescott’s backup.

Gathers was injured during the final week of practice in Oxnard, California, last month. Gathers is in his second year after the former Baylor basketball player decided to pursue a career in the NFL. He can practice after six weeks and play in a game after eight.