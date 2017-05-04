Cole Hamels expected to miss 8 weeks with side strain

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers say left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to miss eight weeks because of a strained right oblique.

The Rangers put Hamels on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled righty Anthony Bass from Triple-A Round Rock.

Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start shortly before Tuesday night’s game at Houston. He said he felt discomfort in his right side while warming up.

The four-time All-Star is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this season. The 33-year-old is 24-6 since Texas got him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2015, and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series for the Phillies.