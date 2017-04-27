ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo took a couple of hits to score the tiebreaking run, Ryan Rua connected for a grand slam and the Texas Rangers avoided another series sweep with a 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Rua’s first career slam came in the eighth and Shin-Soo Choo, who had already tripled in the inning, added a three-run homer to cap the late eight-run outburst.

Gallo was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth against Taylor Rogers (1-1). The young Texas slugger scored on a wild pitch by another reliever to make it 3-2, and was struck on the back of the right shoulder by catcher Chris Gimenez’s throw after the ball ricocheted hard off the brick backstop.

The Rangers set season highs with 14 runs and 14 hits while avoiding their third sweep already this year. Texas was swept only three times all of last season when it repeated as AL West champs.

Texas went ahead to stay in the sixth on Gallo’s run before Elvis Andrus added a two-run single and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Delino DeShields, in the leadoff spot for only the second time this season for the Rangers, was 2 for 3 with three walks, three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.

Texas left-hander Cole Hamels (2-0) allowed three runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Twins starter Hector Santiago, a day after his grandmother died and before going on MLB’s bereavement list, threw a season-high 104 pitches over five innings. The lefty allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer in the second for the Twins. Rougned Odor had a tying two-run single in the fifth for Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Reliever Trevor May, who had Tommy John surgery in late March, visited this week while in Texas with Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who did his surgery. May said he is encouraged with the early progress, knowing he won’t be pitching again until next year.

Rangers: Reliever Sam Dyson (bruised right hand) likely will be activated from the 10-day DL when eligible Friday. He made back-to-back appearances at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and Tuesday. … RHP A.J. Griffin (gout in left ankle) will go on a rehab assignment with Round Rock instead of coming off the DL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Twins: After a day off, Kyle Gibson (0-3, 9.00 ERA) starts the Twins’ series opener Friday night at Kansas City.

Rangers: Nick Martinez makes his second consecutive start in place of Griffin on Friday night in opener of home series against the Los Angeles Angels.