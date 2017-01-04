Barnes leads Mavericks to win over Wizards

DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Tuesday night.

Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry 16 for the Mavericks. Williams, Harris and Curry each hit four 3-pointers as Dallas made 17-of-32 from long range.

John Wall led Washington with 27 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who fell to 1-6 on the second half of back-to-back games. They lost to Houston on Monday night.

Dallas trailed in the third quarter before rallying.

The Mavericks took control early in the fourth quarter, scoring the first eight points and building a 110-100 lead on Barnes’ 3-pointer with 2:51 to play.

The Wizards shaved the lead to five, but Beal missed a 3-pointer and then Wall missed two 3s, any of which would cut the lead to two before Barnes made another 3 with 24.3 seconds left to put the game away.

The Mavericks went on a 21-7 run in the middle of the second quarter to take its biggest lead of the half at 54-43. But Wall took over the final 2:30 of the half, scoring 13 points in a 20-3 Wizards run that gave the Wizards a 67-61 lead at the break.

Wall scored the final 11 points of the half for Washington.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Wall was named Eastern Conference player of the month for December after averaging 24.5 points, 10.7 assists and an NBA-best 2.7 steals per game as the Wizards went 10-5. . Washington has lost 12 of 13 to the Mavericks dating to 2009, their only win coming last season.

Mavericks: Andrew Bogut, who missed 11 games this year with a knee injury, limped to the bench with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return. . Forward Dorian Finney-Smith was a finalist for Western Conference rookie of the month for December but lost to New Orleans’ Buddy Hield. Finney-Smith started 16 of the team’s 17 games in December, averaging 6.6 points.

BURGER ANYONE?

In an effort to promote the All-Star candidacy of Barnes, the Mavericks debuted the Harrison Barnes All-Star Burger at concession stands for all January home games. Barnes is averaging a team-leading 20 points for Dallas.

“I’m more concerned with his day to day progress, that he keeps learning and growing,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “That’s really his personality so I think he’s going to continue to trend upward. He hasn’t plateaued in his work ethic or his thirst to get better.”

UP NEXT

Wizards: Hosts Minnesota on Friday. Washington has won eight in a row at the Verizon Center.

Mavericks: Home against Phoenix on Thursday, the second game of a three-game homestand for a Dallas team that has played six of previous seven on the road.