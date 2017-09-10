Baker Mayfield plants Sooners flag in middle of The Horseshoe after beating Ohio State
Remember last season when the Ohio State Buckeyes were celebrating on the sidelines of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after beating the Sooners in front of their own fans?
Baker Mayfield sure did…and the chants of “O-H” haunted him all year.
On Saturday night, Mayfield got his revenge…both on the scoreboard…and at mid-field.
Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8
— ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017
