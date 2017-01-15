Anthony Davis returns, but Pelicans lose to Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls’ 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80. Wade made it 89-82 with a 3-pointer, and spun off a defender to convert a three-point play for a 102-91 lead with 2:27 left.

Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans. The Pelicans won two straight on the road.

Butler returned after missing two games. He didn’t show any fatigue early on by scoring 19 points in the first half as the Bulls led 55-45 at the half. Davis, who missed New Orleans’ victory at Brooklyn on Thursday’ night because of a sore left hip, had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the half.

The Bulls extended the lead early in second half. Butler threw down a dunk, then on a break, Wade set up Butler for a layup that made it 63-48.

Former Bull E’Twaun Moore kept the Pelicans in the game in the second half. His 3-pointer cut the lead to 66-60, and kept them within six at the end of the third quarter with another 3. He was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 16 points.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Moore made his first four shots against his former team for 10 points in the first half. He was 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

Bulls: Denzel Valentine also played after missing Thursday’s loss to the Knicks with the flu. … In his third game back after being benched 5 1/2 games, Rondo had six points and five assists Former Cubs catcher David Ross sat courtside, and received a loud ovation as he was introduced to the crowd. His World Series Game 7 home run was played on the video board to the delight of the Cubs fans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Indiana on Monday in the final game of a five-game trip.

Bulls: At Memphis on Sunday. Wade is skipping the trip to rest.