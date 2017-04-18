Andre Johnson to sign one-day contract to retire a Texan

HOUSTON (AP) — Andre Johnson will sign a one-day contract with Houston on Wednesday so he can retire as a Texan.

Johnson was released in 2014 after spending his first 12 seasons with the Texans. He spent one season with the Colts before retiring last season after spending the first eight games with the Titans.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Johnson left Houston as the franchise’s career leader in receptions (1,012), yards receiving (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

Johnson started 169 games for Houston and had seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-high and franchise-record 1,598 yards receiving in 2012.

The Texans will honor him with a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate his retirement.