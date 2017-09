Week 2 Preview: Playoff implications & Heisman bounce back

Hurricane Irma has forced the state of Florida's four ranked teams to cancel their games this weekend as football has become the least of people's worries in the Sunshine State.

Strangely, some fans questioned the motives of No. 16 Miami when it was the first to cancel a game. The Hurricanes bailed out of a road game at Arkansas State on Saturday for, among other reasons, concerns about being able to get back to South Florida.

There was enough noise that Miami coach Mark Richt took to Twitter to vent: "Very sad to read some of the comments of some football fans and some members of the media believing we had some other motive! U Family!!"

College football will be played around much of the country Saturday -- and it has a chance to be a significant weekend for sorting out presumed College Football Playoff contenders. Four games match ranked teams.

What to watch for in Week 2 if you're fortunate enough to be watching football and not the tracking the hurricane.