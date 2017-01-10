What to watch in college football in 2017

REPLACING WATSON

The next test for Swinney is to keep Clemson in the upper-echelon of college football following the departure of the greatest quarterback in the history of the program.

There is no clear replacement for Deshaun Watson heading toward next season and the Tigers are also losing a boatload of other top players (Mike Williams, Wayne Gallman, Ben Boulware, Cordrea Tankersley, Carlos Watkins).

Can Clemson reload and still contend for a national championship?

Kirby Lee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports