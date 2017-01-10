Three Big 12 teams ranked in final AP poll, none from Texas

Oklahoma finishes the season ranked in the AP Top 5 after Sugar Bowl win. 

25

San Diego State: 11-3

24

Auburn: 8-5

23

Utah: 9-4

22

Tennessee: 9-4

21

Louisville: 9-4

20

Miami: 9-4

19

South Florida : 11-2

18

West Virginia: 10-3

17

Colorado: 10-4

16

Virginia Tech: 10-4

15

Western Michigan: 13-1

14

Florida: 9-4

13

LSU : 8-4

12

Stanford: 10-3

11

Oklahoma State: 10-3

10

Michigan: 10-3

9

Wisconsin: 11-3

8

Florida State: 10-3

7

Penn State: 11-3

6

Ohio State: 11-2

5

Oklahoma: 11-2

4

Washington: 12-2

3

USC : 10-3

2

Alabama : 14-1

1

Clemson: 14-1

