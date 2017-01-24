Super Bowl LI prop bets

Super Bowl LI props, according to BookMaker.eu 

AP Images

Lady Gaga’s hair color during halftime

Blonde/Yellow -170
Brown +200
Green +1000
Pink +1500
White +1500
Blue +1500
Purple +2000
Orange +2000

USA TODAY Sports

Will someone illegally enter the field of play?

Yes +1500
No -5000

USA TODAY Sports

Will Michael Vick be said during the broadcast?

Yes +200
No -300

AP AP

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman reference the game's odds (spread/total/underdog/favorite) during the broadcast?

Yes +100
No -130

USA TODAY Sports

Will Aaron Hernandez be said during the broadcast?

Yes +190
No -260

Angela Rowlings/Boston Herald AP

Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +1500
No -5000

USA TODAY Sports

“Matty Ice” is said during the broadcast

Yes -140
No +110

Getty Images

Will Lady Gaga be shown on the NRG Stadium roof during the halftime show?

Yes +260
No -375

USA TODAY Sports

Number of times "DeflateGate" is said during the broadcast

Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)

AP Photo

Super Bowl LI Nielsen Rating

Over 48.5 (+100)
Under 48.5 (-130)

USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LI total viewers in millions (According to Nielsen Ratings)

Over 117.5 (-140)
Under 117.5 (+110)

USA TODAY Sports

Which song will Lady Gaga sing first during the halftime show?

Bad Romance -115
Born This Way +800
The Edge of Glory +900
Just Dance +1100
Applause +2000
Poker Face +2500
Paparazzi +3000
Field - Any Other Song +165

USA TODAY Sports

How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the Super Bowl broadcast?

Over 1.5 (+120)
Under 1.5 (-150

©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved

Will James Harden appear in a commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast?

Yes -250
No +185

Andy Marlin Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Will Lady Gaga say “Trump” at any time during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Yes -140
No +110

USA TODAY Sports

Number of times Gisele Bundchen is shown during the broadcast

Over 1.5 (-120)
Under 1.5 (-110)

Getty Images

Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention that Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast?

Yes -170
No +135

USA TODAY Sports

Will any player do the Dirty Bird touchdown celebration?

Yes -130
No +100

USA TODAY Sports

Number of times "dynasty" is said during the broadcast

Over 3.5 (-130)
Under 3.5 (+100)

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

Next Gallery
11

Vegas has Baker Mayfield odds favorite to win 2017 Heisman
Start Gallery »