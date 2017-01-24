Super Bowl LI prop bets
Super Bowl LI props, according to BookMaker.euAP Images
Lady Gaga’s hair color during halftime
Blonde/Yellow -170
Brown +200
Green +1000
Pink +1500
White +1500
Blue +1500
Purple +2000
Orange +2000
Will someone illegally enter the field of play?
Yes +1500
No -5000
Will Michael Vick be said during the broadcast?
Yes +200
No -300
Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman reference the game's odds (spread/total/underdog/favorite) during the broadcast?
Yes +100
No -130
Will Aaron Hernandez be said during the broadcast?
Yes +190
No -260
Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction?
Yes +1500
No -5000
“Matty Ice” is said during the broadcast
Yes -140
No +110
Will Lady Gaga be shown on the NRG Stadium roof during the halftime show?
Yes +260
No -375
Number of times "DeflateGate" is said during the broadcast
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Super Bowl LI Nielsen Rating
Over 48.5 (+100)
Under 48.5 (-130)
Super Bowl LI total viewers in millions (According to Nielsen Ratings)
Over 117.5 (-140)
Under 117.5 (+110)
Which song will Lady Gaga sing first during the halftime show?
Bad Romance -115
Born This Way +800
The Edge of Glory +900
Just Dance +1100
Applause +2000
Poker Face +2500
Paparazzi +3000
Field - Any Other Song +165
How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the Super Bowl broadcast?
Over 1.5 (+120)
Under 1.5 (-150
Will James Harden appear in a commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast?
Yes -250
No +185
Will Lady Gaga say “Trump” at any time during the Super Bowl halftime show?
Yes -140
No +110
Number of times Gisele Bundchen is shown during the broadcast
Over 1.5 (-120)
Under 1.5 (-110)
Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention that Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast?
Yes -170
No +135
Will any player do the Dirty Bird touchdown celebration?
Yes -130
No +100
Number of times "dynasty" is said during the broadcast
Over 3.5 (-130)
Under 3.5 (+100)