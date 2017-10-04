NFL Overreactions: Bills and Rams are heading to the playoffs

Overreaction: Bills and Rams are heading to the playoffs

Order those playoff tickets, Bills and Rams fans.

Two of the NFL's longest playoff droughts will end this season. The Bills (3-1) and Rams (3-1) are surprise division leaders at the one-quarter point. Both teams are coming off impressive road wins that proved they're no fluke.

Buffalo handed the reigning NFC champion Falcons their first loss , 23-17. Los Angeles outlasted Dallas 35-30 .

The Bills haven't reached the postseason since 1999. They're one game ahead of the Patriots and Jets in the AFC East.

The Rams were in St. Louis the last time they advanced to the playoffs in 2004. They're one game ahead of the Seahawks and Cardinals in the NFC West.

All it took for both teams to become winners was to hire rookie coaches named Sean.

Sean McDermott was Carolina's defensive coordinator before going to Buffalo. The 31-year-old Sean McVay was Washington's offensive coordinator before becoming the youngest coach in the league.

Perhaps they'll meet each other in February.

Here are more overreactions following Week 4: