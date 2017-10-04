NFL Overreactions: Bills and Rams are heading to the playoffs
Overreaction: Bills and Rams are heading to the playoffs
OVERREACTION: The Browns (0-4) will go 0-16.
OVERREACTION: Todd Gurley is the best all-around back in the NFL.
OVERREACTION: The Patriots (2-2) won't make the playoffs.
OVERREACTION: LeGarrette Blount is the new Beast Mode.
OVERREACTION: Deshaun Watson is the best rookie in the league.
OVERREACTION: The Saints (2-2) have the most-improved defense in the league.
OVERREACTION: Joe Flacco is done. The Ravens should've signed Colin Kaepernick to start.
OVERREACTION: Antonio Brown is catching up to Odell Beckham Jr. on the tantrum level.
OVERREACTION: Los Angeles is the worst football city.
OVERREACTION: Andy Dalton is back.
OVERREACTION: The Raiders (2-2) can't win without Derek Carr.
OVERREACTION: The Chiefs (4-0) are heading to the Super Bowl.
