New Dallas Stars players get their new numbers
No. 47 Alexander Radulov
No. 22 Brent Regner
No. 20 Brian Flynn
No. 33 Marc Methot
No. 10 Martin Hanzal
No. 35 Mike McKenna
No. 18 Tyler Pitlick
No. 30 Ben Bishop
