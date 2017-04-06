Most awkward and memorable NFL Draft moments

John Elway refuses to go to Baltimore - 1983

Elway would have rather done anything else but play for the Baltimore Colts. After they selected him No. 1 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft, Elway was ready to walk away from football and play baseball for the New York Yankees, who had selected him in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft. But everything worked out the way Elway wanted. He was traded to the Denver Broncos and capped his Hall of Fame career with back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1997-98.