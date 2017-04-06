Most awkward and memorable NFL Draft moments

The NFL Draft is never perfect or goes according to planned. Here are 10 of the most unforgettable moments in the history of the draft.
Getty ImagesEzra Shaw
Geno Smith left waiting - 2013
Smith showed up at the 2013 NFL Draft ready to take the stage in the first round in a nice suit and tie. He waited, and waited, but never heard his named called. Luckily, he brought an extra set of clothes for Day 2 of the draft when he returned with a more casual look. Smith was finally taken in the second round by the New York Jets with the 39th overall pick.
There were two clear-cut top choices heading into the 2006 NFL Draft, or at least that's what everyone thought. Many expected the Houston Texans to take Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush or national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young, a Houston native, with the No. 1 overall pick. But the Texans took neither. Instead, they made a surprise move by selecting defensive end Mario Williams.
Getty ImagesChris Trotman
Angry NFL fans let commissioner hear it - 2011
The NFL was a mess in 2011. The league was in a lockout, but the draft went on in April. Fans let NFL commissioner Roger Goodell know how they felt every time he stepped up to the podium at Radio City Music Hall.
USA TODAY SportsHoward Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Favre called 'Favor' - 1991
Before Favre was a Green Bay Packers legend and a household name, he was 'Favor' for Atlanta. On draft day in 1991, Favre's name was incorrectly pronounced when the Falcons selected him with the 33rd overall pick.
NFLPerry McIntyre
Five QBs picked ahead of Dan Marino in first round - 1983
John Elway being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft didn't shock anyone. Dan Marino was just as good of a quaterback and projected by some to be taken No. 1 overall. He was . . . in the USFL Draft. But in the NFL Draft, he was the second-to-last pick in the first round by the Miami Dolphins. Four quarterbacks after Elway were taken before Marino, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.
Getty ImagesScott Cunningham
Vikings run out of time...again
After a disaster in the 2002 NFL Draft, you would think the Minnesota Vikings would be a little more prepared. However, they managed to make things difficult once again in 2003. The Vikings couldn't make a decision on what they wanted to do with the No. 7 overall pick during their time on the clock. Finally, with the No. 9 overall pick, they selected defensive tackle Kevin Williams, who helped the franchise forget the embarrassment by becoming a six-time Pro Bowler.
USA TODAY SportsBrace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sport
Donovan McNabb booed - 1999
Five quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft, but Philadelphia Eagles fans didn't want any of them. They were hoping to get Heisman Trophy winning running back Ricky Williams out of Texas. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Eagles selected quarterback Donovan McNabb, and the Eagles' faithful in attendance weren't happy.
Getty ImagesEzra Shaw
Aaron Rodgers' long wait - 2005
Rodgers was projected by many to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft. Instead, it was Alex Smith who the San Francisco 49ers took. Rodgers waited patiently until his name was called, but no one else seemed to need a quarterback. He was finally taken with the 24th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers. It turned out to be worth the wait as he led the franchise to a Super Bowl championship in 2011.
Getty ImagesChris Trotman
Eli Manning doesn't want to be a Charger - 2004
Manning was the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2004, but he wasn't happy on the stage despite forcing a smile. Manning had made it clear heading into the draft that he had no desire to play for the Chargers. He eventually got his wish and was traded to the New York Giants where he has won two Super Bowls.
Getty ImagesChris Trotman
John Elway refuses to go to Baltimore - 1983
Elway would have rather done anything else but play for the Baltimore Colts. After they selected him No. 1 overall in the 1983 NFL Draft, Elway was ready to walk away from football and play baseball for the New York Yankees, who had selected him in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft. But everything worked out the way Elway wanted. He was traded to the Denver Broncos and capped his Hall of Fame career with back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1997-98.