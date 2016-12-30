Highest-paid college football coaches of 2016
Who earned their paycheck this year? Here's the top 30 college football salaries of 2016, according to USA TODAY's annual report.USA TODAY Sports
Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech | $3,306,575
Mark Helfrich, Oregon | $3,312,700
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | $3,350,638
Jim Mora, UCLA | $3,450,000
Mark Stoops, Kentucky | $3,513,600
Chris Petersen, Washington | $3,605,847
Kyle Whittingham, Utah | $3,650,000
Kirby Smart, Georgia | $3,753,600
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State | $3,775,000
Bobby Petrino, Louisville | $3,910,434
Gary Patterson, TCU | $4,014,723
David Shaw, Stanford | $4,067,219
Butch Jones, Tennessee | $4,110,000
Bret Bielema, Arkansas | $4,145,000
Dan Mullen, Mississippi State | $4,200,000
Jim McElwain, Florida | $4,268,325
Mark Dantonio, Michigan State | $4,300,000
Les Miles, LSU | $4,385,567
Les Miles, LSU | $4,385,567
Fired during 2016 season.
Dabo Swinney, Clemson | $4,422,700
James Franklin, Penn State | $4,500,000
Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | $4,500,000
Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss | $4,703,500
Gus Malzahn, Auburn | $4,729,500
Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M | $5,000,000
Charlie Strong, Texas | $5,200,130
Charlie Strong, Texas | $5,200,130
Fired after 2016 regular season.
Jimbo Fisher, Florida State | $5,250,000
Bob Stoops, Oklahoma | $5,550,000
Urban Meyer, Ohio State | $6,094,800
Nick Saban, Alabama | $6,939,395
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan | $9,004,000
