Highest-paid college football coaches of 2016

Who earned their paycheck this year? Here's the top 30 college football salaries of 2016, according to USA TODAY's annual report. 

USA TODAY Sports

30

Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech | $3,306,575

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj

29

Mark Helfrich, Oregon | $3,312,700

Getty Images Getty Images

28

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern | $3,350,638

27

Jim Mora, UCLA | $3,450,000

26

Mark Stoops, Kentucky | $3,513,600

25

Chris Petersen, Washington | $3,605,847

24

Kyle Whittingham, Utah | $3,650,000

23

Kirby Smart, Georgia | $3,753,600

Brett Davis USA TODAY Sports

22

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State | $3,775,000

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

21

Bobby Petrino, Louisville | $3,910,434

20

Gary Patterson, TCU | $4,014,723

WP

19

David Shaw, Stanford | $4,067,219

Getty Images Thearon W. Henderson

18

Butch Jones, Tennessee | $4,110,000

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement

17

Bret Bielema, Arkansas | $4,145,000

16

Dan Mullen, Mississippi State | $4,200,000

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush

15

Jim McElwain, Florida | $4,268,325

14

Mark Dantonio, Michigan State | $4,300,000

13

Les Miles, LSU | $4,385,567

Fired during 2016 season. 

Getty Images Getty Images

12

Dabo Swinney, Clemson | $4,422,700

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports Joshua S. Kelly

11

James Franklin, Penn State | $4,500,000

10

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa | $4,500,000

WP

9

Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss | $4,703,500

8

Gus Malzahn, Auburn | $4,729,500

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports Scott Sewell

7

Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M | $5,000,000

Getty Images Joe Robbins

6

Charlie Strong, Texas | $5,200,130

Fired after 2016 regular season. 

Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports Erich Schlegel

5

Jimbo Fisher, Florida State | $5,250,000

4

Bob Stoops, Oklahoma | $5,550,000

3

Urban Meyer, Ohio State | $6,094,800

USA TODAY Sports Matthew O'Haren

2

Nick Saban, Alabama | $6,939,395

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Icon Sportswire

1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan | $9,004,000

Getty Images Getty Images

