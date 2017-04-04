Greatest undrafted players in NFL history

Drew Bledsoe was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, but a quarterback not selected that year would win a Super Bowl before him. After failing to make the cut on an NFL team, Warner got his professional starting job in the Arena Football League with the Iowa Barnstormers in 1995. Three years later, Warner joined NFL Europe's Amsterdam Admirals where he continued to put up impressive numbers. Finally in 1999, he was taking snaps for the St. Louis Rams in an offense that was known as "The Greatest Show on Turf." Warner played in three Super Bowls during his career, winning one with the Rams in 2000.

Getty Images Elsa