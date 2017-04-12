Greatest regular seasons in NBA history

Chicago Bulls, 1995-96 - Regular season: 72-10

With Michael Jordan back for his first full season and Dennis Rodman joining the club, the Bulls broke records all season in 1995-96. They raced to a 41-3 start and finished 72-10 as the first and still only team to win more than 70 games. After cruising its way through the first three rounds of the playoffs, Chicago met the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Finals. Seattle had an impressive regular season of its own with a 64-18 record. But the Sonics were still no match as Jordan and the Bulls completed their historic season with their fourth title in six years.