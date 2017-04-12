Greatest regular seasons in NBA history

Here's the elite group of record-breaking NBA teams with 67-plus win seasons
Golden State Warriors, 2016-17 - Regular season: 66-15
Even with the additon of superstar Kevin Durant in the offseason, the Warriors didn't have another record-setting 73-win season like the previous year. But Golden State still dominated the Western Conference with more than 65 wins for the third consecutive season.
Dallas Mavericks, 2006-07 - Regular season: 67-15
After a frustrating defeat in the 2006 NBA Finals, the Mavs returned the next season motivated to finish and claim the franchise's first title. Dirk Nowitzki was the NBA's MVP and led Dallas to a 67-win season. But the Warriors, who barely made the playoffs, pulled off arguably the most stunning upset in playoff history, knocking off the top-seeded Mavs in six games. It was the first time in NBA history an 8-seed beat a 1-seed in a seven-game series.
Golden State Warriors, 2014-15 - Regular season: 67-15
Stephen Curry and the Warriors broke numerous and franchise and league records in 2015-16. In coach Steve Kerr's first season, the Warriors cruised to the NBA Finals where they beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.
Los Angeles Lakers, 1999-2000 - Regular season: 67-15
This was just the beginning of a dynasty. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal found their rhythm together during the 1999-2000 season on their way to their first title of a three-peat. With Shaq dominating the paint as the league's MVP in 2000, the Lakers cruised to a 67-15 regular season and defeated the Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers in six games in the NBA Finals.
Chicago Bulls, 1991-92 - Regular season: 67-15
Fresh off the franchise's first championship, Michael Jordan and the Bulls were hungry for more. Jordan and Scottie Pippen dominated in 1991-92, averaging 51.1 ppg combined, as Chicago went 67-15 during the regular season. But it took seven games to get past the New York Knicks in the East semifinals and six against the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals where the Bulls beat Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers to win their second consecutive title.
Boston Celtics, 1985-86 - Regular season: 67-15
The 1985-86 Boston Celtics protected their home court with a 40-1 record at the Boston Garden. Bill Walton joined a team already loaded with talent, led by Larry Bird, Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. Bird would win his third consecutive league MVP and Walton was named Sixth Man of the Year. Motivated after losing the title to the Los Angeles Lakers the year before, the Celtics dominated the regular season with a 67-15 record. They went 11-1 in the first three rounds of the playoffs before defeating Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in six games in the NBA Finals.
San Antonio Spurs: 2015-16 - Regular season: 67-15
The Spurs have been dynasty for nearly two decades, but they have never had a regular season like 2015-16. The went 39-0 at home before finishing 40-1 to tie the 1985-86 Celtics record. As they've always been, the Spurs won as a team with only one player, Kawhi Leonard, being an All-Star selection this season.
Boston Celtics: 1972-73 - Regular season: 68-14
The Celtics are the most decorated franchise in the NBA with 17 championships, but their best regular-season finish wasn't one of the title years. Boston lost a decisive Game 7 of the 1967 Eastern Conference Finals at home to Phil Jackson and New York, which was the last time the Knicks won a title.
Philadelphia 76ers, 1966–67 - Regular season: 68-13
The Sixers broke an eight-year streak of the Boston Celtics' championship reign. Wilt Chamberlain and the 76ers did something the Celtics dynasty has never done -- finish with the best regular season in NBA history at the time with a 68-13 record. Their 46-4 start to the season is a record that still stands. Chamberlain got his first of two championships during his career with a six-game series win over the San Francisco Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Chicago Bulls, 1996-97 - Regular season: 69-13
What could Michael Jordan and the Bulls do for an encore after arguably the greatest season in NBA history? Chicago didn't win 70 games again, but came close with Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman continuing their quest for a repeat with a 69-13 regular-season record. The team's signature moment came in the NBA Finals with Jordan leading the Bulls to a crucial Game 5 win while battling the flu. Chicago went on to beat Karl Malone, John Stockton and the Utah Jazz in six games and again the following season for its second three-peat.
Los Angeles Lakers, 1971-72 - Regular season: 69-13
Lakers legend Elgin Baylor was forced to call it quits early into the 1971-72 season, but that didn't affect the team's run for a title. A star-studded roster led by future Hall-of-Famers Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain went on a NBA record 33-game winning streak and dominated away from home with a 31-7 road record. They defeated the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals in five games for the franchise’s first title since moving to Los Angeles.
Chicago Bulls, 1995-96 - Regular season: 72-10
With Michael Jordan back for his first full season and Dennis Rodman joining the club, the Bulls broke records all season in 1995-96. They raced to a 41-3 start and finished 72-10 as the first and still only team to win more than 70 games. After cruising its way through the first three rounds of the playoffs, Chicago met the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Finals. Seattle had an impressive regular season of its own with a 64-18 record. But the Sonics were still no match as Jordan and the Bulls completed their historic season with their fourth title in six years.
Golden State Warriors, 2015-16 - Regular season: 73-9
Coming off a championship year, the Warriors started the 2015-16 season 24-0 and went on to break the NBA single-season record with 73 wins. Stephen Curry was unstoppable from long-range with several improbable game-winning shots. Golden State never lost two games in a row and finished the regular season with a 38-2 home record.