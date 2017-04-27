Draft Review: Dallas Cowboys 1st Round Draft Picks 2010-2016 FOX Sports Southwest Apr 27, 2017 at 4:53p ET 2010 -- Dez Bryant, WR (24th overall pick from Oklahoma State) Rookie Season: Caught 45 passes for 561 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games. Career: 3-time Pro Bowler with 67 receiving touchdowns over 7 seasons. USA Today Sports Matthew Emmons 2011 -- Tyron Smith, T (9th overall pick from USC) Rookie Season: Started all 16 games at just 20-years-old. Career: Has been named to 4 straight Pro Bowls from 2013-2016, named All-Pro in 2014 and 2016. Signed 8-year contract extension with Cowboys before the 2014 season. USA Today Sports Charles LeClaire 2012 -- Morris Claiborne, CB (6th overall Pick from LSU) Rookie Season: Started 15 games, recorded 1 interception Career: Would make only 28 more starts over the next 4 seasons, grabbing just 3 interceptions during that time. Signed with the New York Jets in the 2017 offseason. USA Today Sports Matthew Emmonds 2013 -- Travis Frederick, C (31st overall Pick from Wisconsin) Rookie Season: Was first rookie center in Dallas Cowboys history to start all 16 games. Career: Has made 64 straight starts since entering the league. Made Pro Bowl the last 3 seasons (2014-2016). USA Today Sports Brace Hemmelgarn 2014 -- Zack Martin, T (16th overall pick from Notre Dame) Rookie Season: Started all 16 games. Voted to the Pro Bowl. Was the first Cowboys rookie Calvin Hill in 1969 to be named an All-Pro. Career: Has made 48 straight starts since entering the league. Made Pro Bowl the last 3 seasons (2014-2016). USA Today Sports Charles LeClaire 2015 -- Byron Jones, CB (27th overall pick from UConn) Rookie Season: Played in all 16 games withh 11 starts. Recorded 47 tackles and 9 pass deflections. Career: Has split time at safety in his two seasons. Led Cowboys in passes defended in 2016 with 12. USA Today Sports Matthew Emmons 2016 -- Ezekiel Elliott, RB (4th overall pick from Ohio State) Rookie Season: Led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards in just 15 games. Scored 16 total touchdowns. Named NFL Rookie of the Year. Voted to the Pro Bowl and named to the All-Pro and All-Rookie teams. USA Today Sports Matthew Emmons Next Gallery 33 Cowboys going DB in latest AP mock draft Start Gallery »