How far can the Texans go in playoffs with QB issues?

The AFC playoff field features a mix of familiar faces and fresh blood at quarterback, and this time none of them will have to fret over seeing Von Miller ready to wreck game plans and Super Bowl dreams.

While the defending champion Denver Broncos sit this one out and search for a new coach, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith return to the playoffs this month.

The other half of the teams will turn to QBs who have never taken a single snap in the postseason: longtime backup Matt Moore in Miami, backup-to-the-backup Connor Cook in Oakland and Brock Osweiler , who was benched but is back up in Houston.

The AFC gets wild-card weekend started Saturday when the Raiders visit Houston. On Sunday, the Dolphins visit Pittsburgh. New England has its customary bye week -- its sixth straight -- and Kansas City earned its first bye since 2003.

The strengths and weaknesses of each of the six AFC playoff teams:

