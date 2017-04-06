Cowboys’ biggest draft steals of the Jerry Jones era

With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, lets' look at the Jerry Jones era since he'll be the one ultimately making the call on the Cowboys' 2016 choices.
Canty only spent four seasons in Dallas, which drops him on the list, but it's still impressive that he was taken No. 132 overall in 2005 and is still playing productively in 2015. He's got 337 career tackles and 21.5 career sacks, and he won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011.
Bradie James
James didn't have the most extraordinary career in the world. He didn't pick up any Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but he was a tackling machine in nine seasons with the Cowboys. He started 111 games and made 744 tackles. Not bad for the No. 103 overall pick.
Larry Brown
Larry Brown might have been the most improbable Super Bowl MVP in the history of the game, with all due respect to Seattle's Malcolm Smith from Super Bowl XVLVIII. Brown's career was nothing extraordinary, but he picked off the Steelers twice to become the MVP of Super Bowl XXX. When you consider that he was drafted in the 12th round of the 1991 NFL Draft, No. 320 overall, that's pretty amazing.
Patrick Crayton
Crayton wasn't just selected No. 215 out of 255 possible picks -- he came from Northwestern Oklahoma State, which doesn't even sound like a real place. He undoubtedly made the most of his opportunity, as he caught on in Dallas for six seasons. He was never the Cowboys' go-to guy, but he tallied 196 catches for 2,888 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also proved himself adept as a return guy. The Cowboys ultimately traded him to San Diego in 2010.
Orlando Scandrick
Scandrick was taken No. 143 overall, in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. Along with Doug Free, he is one of just two Cowboys draft picks from before 2010 still on the roster. He's been one of the top slot corners in the NFL for several seasons at this point
Erik Williams
What was said about Witten goes for Erik Williams, as well. He was taken just one spot after Witten, No. 70 overall in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft. From the mid-point of the third round, he'd go on to be a crucial piece of the Cowboys' fantastic offensive line of the Super Bowl years, earning four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods.
Dak Prescott
After Tony Romo and backup Kellen Moore went down with injuries before the start of the 2016 regular season, rookie Dak Prescott stepped into the starting QB role. The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State led the Cowboys to the NFC East title, and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. He broke numerous franchise records during the historic 13-3 season.
Jason Witten
Similar to Larry Allen, you could argue that Witten isn't a true "steal" because he was taken within the top 100 picks of the 2003 NFL Draft. When you can grab one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, and one of the best Cowboys ever, at No. 69, though, you have to give him a spot on the list.
Leon Lett
Another defensive lineman, another late round steal. Lett was also taken in the seventh round, No. 173 overall, out of tiny Emporia State – it has an enrollment of roughly 6,000. He was a key member of the Dallas defense during the dynasty of the 1990s, notching 257 tackles and 22.5 sacks during his decade with the Cowboys. He was picked to the Pro Bowl twice.
Jay Ratliff
Ratliff is one of the few guys on this list who fits every, single criteria of a draft steal. He was taken late in the 2005 NFL Draft, and he achieved top-tier status as a defensive tackle. He was a seventh-rounder, taken No. 224 overall, and he earned four Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections during his eight seasons in Dallas.
Larry Allen
This feels a bit unfair, because Larry Allen was selected No. 46 overall in 1995 -- which isn't exactly "steal" territory. But when the No. 46 overall pick goes on to become one of the greatest offensive linemen ever and a Hall of Famer, it's easier to see the argument.