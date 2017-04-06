Cowboys’ biggest draft steals of the Jerry Jones era

Patrick Crayton

Crayton wasn't just selected No. 215 out of 255 possible picks -- he came from Northwestern Oklahoma State, which doesn't even sound like a real place. He undoubtedly made the most of his opportunity, as he caught on in Dallas for six seasons. He was never the Cowboys' go-to guy, but he tallied 196 catches for 2,888 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also proved himself adept as a return guy. The Cowboys ultimately traded him to San Diego in 2010.