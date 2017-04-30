Carlos Gomez hits for cycle in Rangers win vs. Angels

Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) loses his shoe as he rounds first base on a first inning double against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
USA Today SportsRaymond Carlin III
"Shoeless" Gomez slides into second on double
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) slslides into second base with a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Gomez celebrates RBI triple in 5th
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) yells towards the dugout after hitting an RBI triple against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Gomez hits 7th inning HR to complete cycle
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) watches his homerun to complete the cycle leave the ball park against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Rangers react to Gomez's cycle from dugout
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; The Texas Rangers dugout reacts to Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez hitting for the cycle against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Gomez rounding the bases after HR
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) smiles as he circles the bases on a homerun completing the cycle in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
All smiles from teammates after cycle
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) is greeted at the dugout by shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) after hitting homerun in the seventh inning completing the cycle, the 10th in Rangers history at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Gomez greeted at the plate
Apr 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez (14) is greeted at the plate by center fielder Delino DeShields (3) after hitting homerun in the seventh inning completing the cycle against the Los Angeles Angels, the 10th in Rangers history at Globe Life Park in Arlington.