Can 2 rookies lead Dallas back to the top?

Dak Prescott was quite the revelation and consolation for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was outmaneuvered for first-rounder Paxton Lynch and third-rounder Connor Cook in the NFL draft last April.

Jones chose Prescott with the 135th pick of the fourth round, and Tony Romo's training camp injury microwaved plans to ease the rookie from Mississippi State into the rotation.

Now Prescott is aiming to become the first starting QB to win a Super Bowl as a rookie , and he has the supporting cast to make it happen, including fellow rookie Zeke Elliott and perhaps the best offensive line in the league.

The rest of the NFC field features teams with experienced quarterbacks who could squelch those plans, however, including Matt Ryan of the high-flying Falcons , who also earned a first-round bye.

The showcase of wild-card weekend comes Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers host Eli Manning and the Giants. On Saturday, Matthew Stafford and the Lions visit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The biggest strength and weakness of each of the six NFC playoff teams: