Biggest Dallas Cowboys draft busts

Not every NFL Draft pick is a winner. Here are 10 names the Cowboys probably regret calling on Draft Day.
8
Kavika Pittman
The first of several failed pass rushers to make this list, Pittman was the Cowboys’ first selection in 1996, going 37th overall in the second round. He had a decent season in 1998, when he tallied 41 tackles and six sacks in 15 games – but that was as good as it got. Pittman left Dallas after four years with just 10 sacks to his name.
7
Danny Noonan
Noonan's career doesn't look terrible on paper, as he kicked around Dallas for six seasons, appeared in 71 games and contributed 15 career sacks. Those aren't terrible numbers, but they aren’t fitting of a guy drafted 12th overall, which Noonan was. He wound up ceding defensive tackle spot to big-name Cowboys newcomers like Tony Casillas and Russell Maryland.
6
Jason Williams
It's harsh to single out Williams (#58) as a bust, since he was taken 69th overall. This is more an indictment of the Cowboys' entire 2009 draft, when they had 12 selections – only six of which made the roster. Of those six, only three were even in the league during the 2014 season – Williams, Victor Butler and John Phillips. Williams was the first of those 12 picks. He played in 19 games and made 18 tackles before the Cowboys released him during his second season.
5
Morris Claiborne
Injury forced him to miss the vast majority of the 2014 season. But keep in mind: he was benched a week before tearing his patellar tendon. Claiborne is the highest pick on this list, going sixth overall after Dallas gave away it second round pick to get him. Cowboys didn't keep Claiborne after the 2016 season, and is now with the New York Jets.
4
Ebenezer Ekuban
Yet another failed pass rusher. The Cowboys took Ekuban No. 20 overall, one year after they took Greg Ellis eighth – and from the same school, North Carolina. Ekuban spent five years with the Cowboys, and he was a starter for his final two years. He never put it together, though, as he managed just 12.5 sacks. He blossomed into a more useful player during stints with Cleveland and Denver.
3
David LaFleur
It seems unthinkable that the Cowboys would struggle to find production from the tight end position. But after being taken No. 22 overal in 1997, LaFleur totaled just 729 yards and 12 touchdowns in four season with the Cowboys. To compare: Jason Witten has averaged 875 yards and five touchdowns during his 12 seasons with the team.
2
Shante Carver
The final failed pass rusher on the list, Carver was taken No. 23 overall in 1994 to help replace the likes of Charles Halley on the Cowboys defense. He was a member of the Super Bowl XXX championship team, but he only tallied 11.5 sacks in four seasons. Ironically enough, the Cowboys took one of their all-time best players, Larry Allen, 23 spots later with the No. 46 pick.
1
Bobby Carpenter
Notoriously hand-picked by Bill Parcells to anchor the Dallas defense, Carpenter never lived up to that hype. He was taken 18th overall from a fantastic Ohio State defense in 2006, and he managed to start just three games in his four years in Dallas. He managed just 99 total tackles during his Cowboys career.