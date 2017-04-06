Biggest Dallas Cowboys draft busts

It's harsh to single out Williams (#58) as a bust, since he was taken 69th overall. This is more an indictment of the Cowboys' entire 2009 draft, when they had 12 selections – only six of which made the roster. Of those six, only three were even in the league during the 2014 season – Williams, Victor Butler and John Phillips. Williams was the first of those 12 picks. He played in 19 games and made 18 tackles before the Cowboys released him during his second season.

