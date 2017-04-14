Best NBA Jam Pairings For Each NBA Playoff Team FOX Sports Southwest Apr 14, 2017 at 7:28p ET The NBA playoffs are here and, while we can’t wait for the action to begin…wouldn’t it be more fun if they were played out “NBA Jam” style? If that were the case, which team would be best suited to go “on fire” and bring home the title? Here’s a look at the best two-man pairings for each team that made this year’s NBA Playoffs. Which set of teammates do you think would have the best chance of bringing home the championship? Atlanta Hawks Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Chicago Bulls Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Houston Rockets James Harden and Ryan Anderson Indiana Pacers Paul George and Evan Turner Los Angeles Clippers Chris Paul and Blake Griffin Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley and Marc Gasol Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge Toronto Raptors DeMar Derozan and Kyle Lowry Utah Jazz Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert Washington Wizards John Wall and Bradley Beal Next Gallery 8 PHOTOS: Oscar Robertson honors Russell Westbrook Start Gallery »