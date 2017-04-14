The NBA playoffs are here and, while we can’t wait for the action to begin…wouldn’t it be more fun if they were played out “NBA Jam” style?

If that were the case, which team would be best suited to go “on fire” and bring home the title?

Here’s a look at the best two-man pairings for each team that made this year’s NBA Playoffs.

Which set of teammates do you think would have the best chance of bringing home the championship?