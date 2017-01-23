Best active NFL players still without a Super Bowl ring
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, 2004-present
10-time Pro Bowler
14,389 receiving yards
104 touchdowns
Julius Peppers, LB, 2002-present
9-time Pro Bowler
2004 NFC Defensive Player of the Year
143.5 sacks
522 tackles
Adrian Peterson, RB, 2007-present
7-time Pro Bowler
2012 NFL MVP
11,747 rushing yards
97 touchdowns
Philip Rivers, QB, 2004-present
5-time Pro Bowler
45,833 passing yards
314 touchdowns
Jason Witten, TE, 2003-present
10-time Pro Bowler
11,888 receiving yards
63 touchdowns
Joe Thomas, OT, 2007-present
10-time Pro Bowler
8-time First Team All-ProAP
Frank Gore, RB, 2005-present
5-time Pro Bowler
13,065 rushing yards
74 touchdowns
Antonio Gates, TE, 2003-present
8-time Pro Bowler
3-time First Team All-Pro
NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
11,192 receiving yards
111 touchdowns
Tony Romo, QB, 2004-present
4-time Pro Bowler
34,183 passing yards
248 touchdowns
