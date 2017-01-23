Best active NFL players still without a Super Bowl ring

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, 2004-present

10-time Pro Bowler

14,389 receiving yards

104 touchdowns

Julius Peppers, LB, 2002-present

9-time Pro Bowler

2004 NFC Defensive Player of the Year

143.5 sacks

522 tackles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee

Adrian Peterson, RB, 2007-present

7-time Pro Bowler

2012 NFL MVP

11,747 rushing yards

97 touchdowns

AP

Philip Rivers, QB, 2004-present

5-time Pro Bowler

45,833 passing yards

314 touchdowns

Orlando Jorge Ramirez USA TODAY Sports

Jason Witten, TE, 2003-present

10-time Pro Bowler

11,888 receiving yards

63 touchdowns

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons

Joe Thomas, OT, 2007-present

10-time Pro Bowler

8-time First Team All-Pro

AP

Frank Gore, RB, 2005-present

5-time Pro Bowler

13,065 rushing yards

74 touchdowns

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antonio Gates, TE, 2003-present

8-time Pro Bowler

3-time First Team All-Pro

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

11,192 receiving yards

111 touchdowns

Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo, QB, 2004-present

4-time Pro Bowler

34,183 passing yards

248 touchdowns

 

Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Next Gallery
10

Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis among NBA All-Star starters
Start Gallery »