What could have been: Breaking down Ender Inciarte’s perfect throw to the plate
Joe Simpson breaks down Ender Inciarte's perfect throw home on Opening Day - and explains why Tyler Flowers should have been in position to finish it off.
More FOX Sports South Videos
Hawks LIVE To Go: Atlanta stumbles in damaging loss to Nets
20 hours ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Rondo's 25-point game too much for Hawks to overcome
1 day ago
ACC's sleeper team? What will Clemson do at QB? Inside spring's biggest storylines
3 days ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Howard's latest 2020 night, Bazemore's return help Hawks sink Sixers
4 days ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Schroder's 27 help Hawks snap seven game losing streak
5 days ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Atlanta can't buy a bucket in 107-92 loss to Brooklyn
8 days ago