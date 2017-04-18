The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

Watch Dansby Swanson's walk-off hit that helped the Atlanta Braves finish off a four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres.

