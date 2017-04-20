Matt Kemp’s improvement centers around production against right-handers

How has Matt Kemp improved from his San Diego days?

More  FOX Sports South  Videos

Grizzlies players react to David Fizdale's fine for criticizing playoff officials

Grizzlies players react to David Fizdale's fine for criticizing playoff officials

17 hours ago

Braves look to ride momentum of sweep into series with Nationals

Braves look to ride momentum of sweep into series with Nationals

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Freeman homers twice, Swanson plays hero as Atlanta completes sweep of San Diego

Braves LIVE To Go: Freeman homers twice, Swanson plays hero as Atlanta completes sweep of San Diego

2 days ago

The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

2 days ago

Did Hawks' Game 1 loss to Wizards offer any silver lining?

Did Hawks' Game 1 loss to Wizards offer any silver lining?

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon's gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust

Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon's gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust

3 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos