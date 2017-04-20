Matt Kemp’s improvement centers around production against right-handers
How has Matt Kemp improved from his San Diego days?
More FOX Sports South Videos
Grizzlies players react to David Fizdale's fine for criticizing playoff officials
17 hours ago
Braves look to ride momentum of sweep into series with Nationals
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Freeman homers twice, Swanson plays hero as Atlanta completes sweep of San Diego
2 days ago
The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park
2 days ago
Did Hawks' Game 1 loss to Wizards offer any silver lining?
2 days ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon's gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust
3 days ago