Bryce Harper belts solo HR, grand slam off Teheran

Bryce Harper continued his dominance of Julio Teheran, hitting a solo home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the second.

More  FOX Sports South  Videos

Grizzlies players react to David Fizdale's fine for criticizing playoff officials

Grizzlies players react to David Fizdale's fine for criticizing playoff officials

5 hours ago

Braves look to ride momentum of sweep into series with Nationals

Braves look to ride momentum of sweep into series with Nationals

1 day ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Freeman homers twice, Swanson plays hero as Atlanta completes sweep of San Diego

Braves LIVE To Go: Freeman homers twice, Swanson plays hero as Atlanta completes sweep of San Diego

2 days ago

The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

2 days ago

Did Hawks' Game 1 loss to Wizards offer any silver lining?

Did Hawks' Game 1 loss to Wizards offer any silver lining?

2 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon's gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust

Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon's gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust

3 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos