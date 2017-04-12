Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles early in Atlanta’s 8-4 loss to Miami
Atlanta Braves fall to Miami Marlins 8-4
More FOX Sports South Videos
How can Braves build momentum ahead of SunTrust Park opener?
12 hours ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Braves fall to Pirates in 10 despite Teheran's gem, homers
1 day ago
Freeman homers twice, Swanson goes yard for Braves vs. Pirates
1 day ago
Hawks LVVE To Go: Atlanta erases 26-point deficit to stun defending champs
1 day ago
Braves LIVE To Go: Sloppy defense matched with lack of clutch hitting equals 6-4 loss to Buccos
3 days ago
Hawks LIVE To Go: Bench dominates champs as Hawks inch closer to playoffs
4 days ago