Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta tops San Diego 5-2 in first-ever game at SunTrust Park

Atlanta Braves cap a fantastic day at new ballpark with a 5-2 win over the Padres

More  FOX Sports South  Videos

Braves LIVE To Go: Inciarte homers twice to help Atlanta end road trip with a win

Braves LIVE To Go: Inciarte homers twice to help Atlanta end road trip with a win

2 days ago

Hawks LIVE To Go: Hawks fall to Pacers, turn attention to Wizards in playoffs

Hawks LIVE To Go: Hawks fall to Pacers, turn attention to Wizards in playoffs

2 days ago

Hawks LIVE To Go: Atlanta clinches 5-seed, playoff date with Wizards

Hawks LIVE To Go: Atlanta clinches 5-seed, playoff date with Wizards

3 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles early in Atlanta's 8-4 loss to Miami

Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles early in Atlanta's 8-4 loss to Miami

3 days ago

How can Braves build momentum ahead of SunTrust Park opener?

How can Braves build momentum ahead of SunTrust Park opener?

3 days ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Braves fall to Pirates in 10 despite Teheran's gem, homers

Braves LIVE To Go: Braves fall to Pirates in 10 despite Teheran's gem, homers

4 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos