Sorry, San Fran: Watch Matt Kemp smash a two-run, game-ending home run in the 11th inning

More  FOX Sports South  Videos

Braves LIVE To Go: Kemp's 11th-inning homer gives Atlanta a 5-3 win over San Fran

Braves LIVE To Go: Kemp's 11th-inning homer gives Atlanta a 5-3 win over San Fran

8 hours ago

Sorry, San Fran: Watch Matt Kemp smash a two-run, game-ending home run in the 11th inning

Sorry, San Fran: Watch Matt Kemp smash a two-run, game-ending home run in the 11th inning

8 hours ago

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Martinez just misses free kick as Atlanta falls to D.C.

Atlanta United LIVE To Go: Martinez just misses free kick as Atlanta falls to D.C.

10 hours ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Defensive miscues spoil Julio Teheran's strong start

Braves LIVE To Go: Defensive miscues spoil Julio Teheran's strong start

1 day ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Everything goes right for Atlanta in 9-0 win over San Fran

Braves LIVE To Go: Everything goes right for Atlanta in 9-0 win over San Fran

2 days ago

Medium rare feat: Watch Danny Santana send a baseball into the SunTrust Park burger joint

Medium rare feat: Watch Danny Santana send a baseball into the SunTrust Park burger joint

2 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos